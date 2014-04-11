Second Arrest Made in Dover Armed Robbery Posted: Friday, April 11, 2014 12:33 PM EDT Updated: Friday, April 11, 2014 12:33 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

DOVER, Del.- Police have made a second arrest in connection with an armed robbery that happened last month at the U.S. Gas station in Dover.



Dover police arrested 24-year-old Angelo Goicuria on Thursday after they said he was found to be an accomplice to the armed robbery that occurred at the gas station located on the 500 block of Bay Road.



Investigators charged Goicuria with several charges including first-degree robbery, possession of a firearm and conspiracy. He is being held on $150,000 secured bond at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center.



Police said Maurice Parker was charged with robbery after being taken into custody for separate, unrelated charges on March 30. According to police, Parker admitted that he was the suspect in the March 18 robbery of U.S. Gas during questioning after officers noticed he fit the description of the armed robbery suspect.



