Dover Police Investigating Early Morning Stabbing Posted: Friday, April 11, 2014 1:21 PM EDT Posted:

DOVER, Del.- Police are looking for two suspects wanted in connection with a fight and stabbing that occurred early Friday morning in the Hamlet Shopping Center in Dover.



Dover police said officers responded to the call at Tom's Bullpen shortly after midnight. According to police, the fight started when a female suspect hit a male victim with a bottle and a male suspect hit the victim with a chair.



Investigators said when the victim was stabbed four times on his left side when he attempted to gain control of the male suspect. According to police, the suspects then ran away.



The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Police are investigating the incident and working to identify the suspects. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7111 or Delaware Crime Solvers at 1-800-847-3333.



