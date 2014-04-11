Investigators Searching for Burglary Suspect Posted: Friday, April 11, 2014 2:08 PM EDT Posted:

Surveillance Photo of Burglary Suspect (Photo: WBI)

SALISBURY, Md.- Authorities with the Wicomico Bureau of Investigation are looking for a burglary suspect who broke into Andy's Place Restaurant in Salisbury.



According to investigators, the burglary happened on April 3rd on the 900 block of Snow Hill Road.



Officials are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect seen in surveillance photos leaving the scene on a bicycle. Anyone with information is asked to contact WBI at (410) 548-4898



