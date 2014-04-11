Georgetown Woman Wins $182,100 Lottery Prize Posted: Friday, April 11, 2014 3:43 PM EDT Updated: Friday, April 11, 2014 3:43 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

GEORGETOWN, Del.- The Delaware Lottery announced Friday that a 59-year-old Georgetown woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, won a top prize of $182,100 earlier this week. This is the second largest top prize in the history of the "Multi-Win Lotto" game, according to lottery officials.



Officials said the woman purchased her winning ticket at Liquor Plus in Georgetown on April 7, for the evening drawing that took place that very same day. Additionally, the Delaware Lottery had a total of 3,987 winners that won prizes totaling more than $16,000 in the "Multi-Win Lotto" drawing that took place on April 7.



The winner told officials that she used the Delaware Lottery's "Quick Pick" option to select her winning numbers of 15, 19, 27, 30, 31 and 35 and won in a line.



The woman claimed her prize on Tuesday, April 8, at Delaware Lottery headquarters in Dover. She told lottery officials the first thing she would do with her prize winnings was to buy a new bed, among other things.



