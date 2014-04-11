More Admissions at Mental Health Facilities in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Admissions at mental health facilities have spiked following the high profile suicide of a state senator's son.

Mental health and state officials told the Governor's Task Force on Improving Mental Health Services and Crisis Response Thursday that they did not know how long the surge would last.

The Western State Hospital in Staunton had admitted 23 people under temporary detention orders since Jan. 1, up from six admissions in the previous six months.

Gus Deeds attacked his father, Sen. Creigh Deeds, last November at their Bath County homestead hours after being released from custody because no psychiatric bed could be found. Gus Deeds killed himself following the attack.