Salisbury Cocaine Dealer Sentenced to Over 10 Years in Prison

November 28, 2012

Crump pleaded guilty to his role in the conspiracy and was scheduled to a year and a day in prison.

Md. – A Salisbury man was sentenced Friday to more than ten years in prison for drug trafficking charges.U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander sentenced Ranson Chandler, Jr., 37, of Salisbury, to 123 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine, and for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.According to Chandler’s plea agreement, an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Wicomico County Narcotics Task Force established that Ranson Chandler, Jr. conspired with Terron Lamont Crump, of Fruitland, and others to distribute cocaine on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.Police say information obtained through wiretaps demonstrated that on multiple occasions Chandler conducted or attempted to conduct narcotics transactions with Crump and others.Chandler was arrested November 28, 2012 after officers observed a drug transaction between Chandler and Crump near the Route 50 Diner in Salisbury. Police say Chandler attempting to flee and crashed his car into a police car.During a search, officers recovered approximately 68 grams of cocaine from Chandler’s pants pocket and an additional 197 grams of cocaine from his vehicle, as well as a stolen, loaded 9 mm handgun.Police say evidence shows Chandler and his co-conspirators distributed more than 500 grams of cocaine during the conspiracy, which operated from June 2012 through and