Cambridge Police Search for Shooting Suspects

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Cambridge Police are looking for two suspects they say are involved in a double shooting Friday night in Dorchester County.



Police say around 9 o'clock Friday night, officers responded to the 400 block of Skinners Court in Cambridge for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, police say officers discovered that two victims had suffered gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment.



Detectives say arrest warrants are outstanding for 24-year-old Robert Michael Haines and 25-year-old Teresa Ann Randall. Police say Haines is described as an African American male with dreadlocks, about 6'2" and weighing about 285 pounds. Police say Randall is described as and African American female about 5'3" and weighing about 128 pounds. Police say both Haines and Randall should be considered armed and dangerous.



Anyone with knowledge of their whereabouts are asked to contact the Cambridge Police Department at 410-228-3333.

