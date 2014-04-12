Authorities Searching for Bank Robbery Suspect Posted: Saturday, April 12, 2014 5:46 AM EDT Posted:

KENT ISLAND, Md.- Investigators with the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's office are searching for a suspect they say robbed a bank in Chester.



Police said it happened just before 5:30 p.m. At the Bank of America on Shopping Center Road. According to authorities, the female suspect demanded money from the teller. Investigators said no weapon was displayed, but the suspect indicated there was one. After the teller handed over the cash, police said the suspect ran off heading towards Rt. 18.



Authorities describe the suspect as a while female who is believed to be wearing a wig. Police said witnesses in the area reported seeing a dark-colored Honda with possible Virginia plates parked nearby. A second african-american male suspect with dreadlocks was reported in the car.



Deputies ask anyone with information to contact the Queen Anne's County Criminal Investigation Unit at (410) 758-0770.

