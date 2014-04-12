Millsboro Man Killed in Scooter Accident Posted: Saturday, April 12, 2014 9:53 AM EDT Posted:

GUMBORO, Del.- Delaware State Police say a Millsboro man died early Saturday in a scooter accident that happened southwest of Gumboro.



Troopers said that shortly after 2 a.m., Donald F. Davis, 46, was operating a 2001 Huzhou Daixi Zhenhua Technologies Scooter southbound on Cooper Road just south of Millsboro Highway (SR26). According to police, Davis had just negotiated a sharp left curve, and in doing so had crossed into the northbound lane of travel where he lost control of the scooter and was ejected. Investigators said both Davis and the scooter traveled in a southeast direction, diagonal across the southbound lane, coming to rest in a deep ditch. Troopers said that in the process of being ejected, Davis, who was not wearing a helmet, struck his head on the pavement and was pronounced dead at the scene.



The DSP Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing its investigation into the crash. Police said alcohol may have been a contributing factor.



Cooper Road south of SR26 was closed for approximately three and a half hours as the crash was investigated and cleared.

