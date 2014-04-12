SU Students Make a Difference During 'Big Event' Posted: Saturday, April 12, 2014 7:37 PM EDT Posted:

SALISBURY, Md.- Students at Salisbury University came together to make a difference in neighboring communities for the 10th annual Big Event today.



The university’s Student Government Association sponsors the community service event every year. More than 600 students signed-up to help homeowners clean their yards and other parts of the home. SGA members said more than 70 projects sites were assigned.



Gerry Patt Jr., a retired SU faculty member, got more then enough help with his household chores.



"I was expecting about four, so I wasn't really prepared for the onslaught of kids, but I'm happy to have them," Patt said.



A group of students helped him wash windows, spread mulch and rake leaves; tasks that are difficult for him to do alone.



"For an older person like myself, it's really hard to bend," Patt said. "The raking part is not so bad, but it's the bagging; it's the bending down, putting the leaves in the bag is a killer," Patt said.



Sergio Navarrette was happy to help.



"He's a very nice guy and helping him out just makes me feel good," Navarrette said. "We could do this much quicker than him doing it by himself."



The event is designed to bring students and the community together; a mission that Oswaldo Velasquez supports.



“Salisbury gives back so much to us; it's a great city, so we try to help as much as possible and to knock off the stereotype of average college kids," Velasquez said. "We're here to help."



SGA members said a letter was sent out to campus neighbors about the project. Many of them signed-up to get help in Salisbury.











