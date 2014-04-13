Del. National Guard Hosting Welcome Home Ceremony

DOVER, Del - The Delaware National Guard will host a welcome home ceremony for approximately 300 members returning from Afghanistan.

The ceremony is scheduled for Sunday at Delaware State University.

The members of the 198th Expeditionary Signal Battalion were scheduled for a yearlong tour of duty. Soldiers were sent home in four phases, with some returning for to five months early.

Jill Biden, the wife of Vice President Joseph Biden, is expected to attend the ceremony. More than 2,500 people are expected to attend the ceremony at the university's stadium.