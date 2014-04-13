Millsboro Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident Posted: Sunday, April 13, 2014 11:05 PM EDT Posted:

DOVER, Del. - The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Sunday just west of Dover.



Police say, around 1:06 p.m. Sunday, 19-year-old Garrett K. Rudy, of Millsboro, was driving a 2006 Honda Motorcycle northbound on Wyoming Mill Road just south of Hazlettville Road when, for unknown reasons, Rudy traveled off the east side of the roadway and struck a tree. Police say the impact spun the motorcycle ejecting Rudy into some trees and bushes.



Rudy was transported to Kent General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police say Rudy was wearing a helmet.



The Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing their investigation into this incident. Wyoming Mill Road was closed for approximately two and a half hours as the crash was investigated and cleared.