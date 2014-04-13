Milford Central Academy Staff Preps for Tough Monday Morning Milford Central Academy Staff Preps for Tough Monday Morning Posted: Sunday, April 13, 2014 11:23 PM EDT Posted:

Dr. Tricia's Martin's reserved parking space.

MILFORD, Del.- Faculty and staff at Milford Central Academy held a private meeting Sunday evening to prepare for a tough Monday morning at school.



The staff will have to break the news to students, who are not already aware, that School Principal Dr. Tricia Martin was killed in a car accident Friday night.



Dr. Phyllis Kohel, the superintendent of the Milford school district, was present at the staff meeting.



" The primary purpose of this meeting is to be able to talk to them about what information to share with students tomorrow; how to answer certain questions and just to be able to look for signs from students in distress, “ Dr. Kohel said.



According to Delaware State Police, Martin died late Friday night in an accident that happened at 10:40 p.m. on Buratts Chapel Road. Troopers said she was traveling westbound when her car veered off the road. They said he car hit an embankment and overturned onto its side.



Police said Martin’s 10-year-old daughter, Taryn Martin, managed to get out of the car and wave down a passing truck for help. Troopers said the driver of the truck hit Martin’s vehicle with such force that she was ejected. They said Taryn was then struck by a car.



Martin was pronounced dead at Christiana Medical Center. Delaware State Police would not confirm, but Dr. Kohel said Taryn died this morning after being in critical condition for nearly two days.



Shelby Passwaters was one of Martin’s students. She said Martin will be missed.



“She was everything to me,” Passwaters said. “ She wasn’t just a principal, she was the best. She was a counselor to all the students.”



Grief counselors will be on-site Monday .



Dr. Kohel said plans for a vigil will be underway if Martin’s family approves.



