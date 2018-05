Congressional Report Presses for E-cigarette Rules

All surveyed e-cigarette companies appear to use various marketing practices that appeal to youth, such as social media outreach, sponsorships of and free samples provided at youth-oriented events, and radio and television advertisements played during events and programs with significant youth viewership.

Six of the nine surveyed e-cigarette companies market e-cigarettes in flavors, like Cherry Crush, Chocolate Treat, Peachy Keen, and Grape Mint, that could appeal to children and teens.



E-cigarette manufacturers have significantly increased marketing spending, more than doubling marketing expenditures between 2012 and 2013. Last year, six leading e-cigarette companies spent a total of $59.3 million on marketing alone.

Six of the eight respondents support some form of regulation, including restrictions on the marketing and sale of e-cigarettes to children and teens.

, Va. (AP/WBOC) - A new Congressional report says concerns about electronic cigarettes underscore the need to regulate the fast-growing industry.The 43-page report released Monday highlights several issues includingIt was written by the staff of Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, California Rep. Henry Waxman and others.Electronic cigarettes are battery-powered devices that heat a nicotine solution and create vapor that's inhaled.A 2009 law gave the Food and Drug Administration the power to regulate tobacco products.The agency first said it planned to assert authority over e-cigarettes in 2011 but has yet to do so.The proposed FDA regulation was submitted to the Office of Management and Budget for review in October.To read the entire report, click here