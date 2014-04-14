Suspects Arrested in Cambridge Double Shooting Posted: Monday, April 14, 2014 10:19 AM EDT Updated: Monday, April 14, 2014 10:19 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Robert Michael Haines Jr. Teresa Ann Randall

CAMBRIDGE, Md - Cambridge police have arrested two suspects wanted in connection with Friday night's shooting that left two people injured.



Robert Michael Haines Jr., 24, and Teresa Ann Randall, 25, both of Cambridge were taken into custody Sunday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, use of a handgun and related charges.



According to police, the incident occurred at around 9 p.m. Friday on the 400 block of Skinners Court. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two victims who had sustained gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment.



Police said the investigation determined that both victims were shot with a handgun in the incident. The motive for the shooting appears to have resulted from a dispute between the parties, investigators said.



Following their arrests on the aforementioned charges, both Haines and Randall were ordered held without bond in the Dorchester County Detention Center.





