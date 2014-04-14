Man Drowns off Fishing Pier on Virginia's Eastern Shore Posted: Monday, April 14, 2014 11:49 AM EDT Updated: Monday, April 14, 2014 11:49 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

(Photo: CBS)

WARDTOWN, Va.- Authorities say a 30-year-old man accidentally drowned early Monday while trying to retrieve his car keys from the water on Virginia's Eastern Shore.



Virginia State Police said that at around 1:30 a.m. they were called to a fishing pier off of Morleys Wharf Road in Wardtown, Virginia. Witnesses said Troy Sentinal Tankard, of Nassawadox, had gone into the water to retrieve his car keys and wet clothing that had been thrown in earlier. After entering the water, Tankard never resurfaced, and witnesses attempted to locate him prior to calling emergency personnel.



The Virginia State Police Search and Rescue Team was called in to assist in the search and just before 9 a.m., Tankard’s body was recovered 20 feet from the pier.



Police said the drowning is being treated as drowning with no signs of foul play. Family members were notified at the scene.

