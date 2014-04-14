Two Arrested in Seaford Robbery Posted: Monday, April 14, 2014 1:50 PM EDT Posted:

SEAFORD, Del.- Police have arrested two suspects accused of robbing a man late Saturday night in Seaford.



Seaford police said shortly before midnight, an 18-year-old Laurel man was flagged down on Chandler Street by two people who asked him for directions. Police said that while this was happening, the victim was hit by 18-year-old Elijah Witherspoon, of Seaford, while a 14-year-old boy, also of Seaford, grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash from the console of the victim's vehicle. Both suspects then ran from the scene, police said.



Based on a clothing description of the suspects, officers were able to locate them in the area of Nutter Park. Police said that after a brief foot chase and a Taser deployment on Witherspoon, both suspects were taken into custody and identified by the victim as robbing him.



Authorities said that articles of clothing matching that described by the victim were recovered along with an undisclosed amount of cash.



Both suspects were charged with robbery, conspiracy and resisting arrest. They were released on $7,500 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing at a later date.