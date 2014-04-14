Coast Guard Medevacs Man From Fishing Boat off Lewes Posted: Monday, April 14, 2014 3:05 PM EDT Posted:

Petty Officer 3rd Class David Froehlich, of Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, deploys from an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter Monday. The Dolphin crew medevaced a man from a fishing boat about 50 miles offshore from Lewes, Del. (Video: U.S. Coast Guard)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.— The Coast Guard says it rescued a 49-year-old man Monday morning from a fishing boat about 50 miles offshore from Lewes.



Officials said a crew member aboard the fishing vessel Mary Elizabeth alerted the Coast Guard of an ailing crew member who was in need of immediate medical attention. An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City hoisted the man and took him to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, N.J., where his care was transferred to hospital personnel.



"The crew of the fishing vessel Mary Elizabeth did a great job clearing the deck of the vessel, which aided in the quick deployment of the rescue swimmer onto the vessel to assess the medical condition of the crew member," said Lt. Cmdr. Ian Stal, a helicopter pilot who flew on the case. "Good communications between the crew of the vessel and the Coast Guard helicopter crew made for a safe hoist and transport of the fisherman."