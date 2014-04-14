Officers Raid Party at Sussex Co. VFW, Seize Alcohol and Cash Posted: Monday, April 14, 2014 5:40 PM EDT Posted:

Millsboro, Del. (WBOC) - Agents with the Delaware Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement raided the Sussex Memorial VFW in Millsboro Saturday evening. A party had rented out the post.



Police arrested Ray Snead, 48, and Tykena Hagans, 24, for illegally selling and storing alcohol. Investigators say neither the post nor the party promoter has a liquor license.



DATE showed WBOC what agents seized in the raids. Boxes contained four 30 packs of beer and about 30 bottles of liquor. Officers also seized almost $700 in cash.



Lt. Kevin Jones says agents had conducted surveillance of the post multiple times before this weekend.



"We had an undercover officer inside, who was able to make a purchase of alcohol. We knew alcohol was on the premises and has been in the past. We've conducted surveillance and have seen it. Once the alcohol was purchased we had an agent with a search warrant already prepared," Lt. Jones said. "There is no liquor license there. The vast majority of VFW's in this state, and, I'm imagine, across the country, have a liquor license or a full bar. This one does not. It's an anomaly."



Lt. Jones says there's no indication the VFW was aware of the alcohol at this party.



"Our contract reads straight up no alcohol at all. There's not supposed to be any alcohol here," said Charles McGuire, who is rental chairman for the post. "When there is alcohol here, I don't know about it. We don't have any VFW members here at these parties."



"We take people at their word," McGuire added. "Apparently, we can't do that."



McGuire says the post will be making changes in the wake of the raid.



"There will be no nighttime events. Everything will be during the day time - everything closed up and out of here by 8:00 PM."



Officers tell WBOC the attorney general's office is looking into the location as a nuisance property.