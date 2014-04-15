Del. Officials Eye Science, Technology and Math

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - State officials are joining with the Dow chemical company and Junior Achievement to strengthen science, technology, engineering and math instruction in Delaware's middle schools.

Gov. Jack Markell planned to join members of Delaware's STEM Council on Tuesday to announce a partnership with businesses to give middle school students more exposure to learning in the four STEM fields.

The STEM Council was established as part of Delaware's Race to the Top education reform effort.

Council members are joining STEM educators and representatives of Dow to launch an in-school, curriculum-based initiative aimed at helping students engage directly with career information and professionals in the science, technology, engineering and math fields.

Officials say the program will be made available to all middle schools in Delaware, with priority given to the sixth-grade classes.