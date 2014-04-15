Clayton Man Arrested for Manufacturing Meth Posted: Tuesday, April 15, 2014 9:21 AM EDT Posted:

CLAYTON, Del.- Delaware State Police in Kent County say a tip from the public has led to the arrest of a Clayton man accused of manufacturing methamphetamine inside his house.



David L. Moser, 50, is charged with two counts of operating a clandestine laboratory, manufacturing methamphetamine, manufacturing marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.



Authorities said Moser's arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred early Monday evening, when the DSP Kent County Governor's Task Force responded to the 1000 block of Lion Hope Road in order to attempt to locate Moser for some outstanding capiases out of Kent County courts.

Police said information was also received from a concerned citizen that Moser may be manufacturing methamphetamine in his home. Upon arrival at the house, Moser answered the door and was taken into custody without incident. Police said that while conducting a search of the house, detectives located equipment and component mixtures of the manufacturing stages of meth along with key ingredients in making the drug. Police said detectives also located marijuana plants growing in a bedroom and a shed with a total weight of over 2,600 grams, as well as other drug paraphernalia.



Following his arrest on the aforementioned charges, Moser was ordered held on $37,850 cash bond.



Lion Hope Road between Sudlersville and Downs Chapel roads was closed for three hours during the investigation. Police said no evacuations were ordered as it was determined that there was no immediate hazard to nearby residents.







