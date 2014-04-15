5 Arrested in Dover Brawl Posted: Tuesday, April 15, 2014 1:14 PM EDT Posted:

Jalisa Robinson Margarita Martinez Quameisha Loper Shannon Peace

DOVER, Del.- Police say five woman were arrested following a large brawl that broke out at a sports bar in Dover early Monday morning.



Dover police said that shortly after 1 a.m., officers responded to a large fight that occurred following a party at Tom’s Bullpen in the Hamlet Shopping Center. Police said when officers arrived on the scene, they observed two women, identified as 23-year-old Quameisha Loper and 23-year-old Jalisa Robinson, fighting while surrounded by a large crowd in the parking lot.



Police said that when officers attempted to take the women into custody, both fought the officers' efforts. Police said that after a brief struggle, the women were successfully taken into custody and placed into separate patrol vehicles. Authorities said that while inside of the vehicle, Loper kicked out the rear window of the police vehicle, causing an estimated $500 damage to the window of the cruiser.



Police said that at this point, another woman, identified as 25-year-old Broque Benson, became angry that Robinson was under arrest and became disorderly with officers, refusing to leave the area after numerous warnings. As they attempted to take Benson into custody, officers said that she too pulled away, resisting the officers' attempts to effect an arrest.



During the incident, police said another woman, identified as 30-year-old Shannon Peace, became upset when she saw Loper in the back of the patrol vehicle and began punching the side of the patrol car, shouting various profanities. As officers made contact with Peace and attempted to take her into custody, police said she too refused to comply and resisted arrest. Police said officers had to use pepper spray in order to subdue Peace and take her into custody.



Police said that due to the large crowd that heavily outnumbered law enforcement on scene, officers' attention was diverted from their patrol vehicles for a brief moment. Authorities said that during that time, 39-year-old Margarita Martinez, who is the mother of Quameisha Loper, assaulted Jalisa Robinson during the incident. Martinez had to be physically removed from the vehicle by officers and taken into custody, police said.



Dover police were assisted by Delaware State Police, Delaware State University police and Smyrna police. Police said the situation was placed under control approximately 20 minutes after the initial call.



Police also noted that during the incident, officers reported being pulled from behind by unknown persons, while attempting to make arrests and witnessed numerous other fights and disputes amongst the estimated 250-300 people that were present in the parking lot.



Benson and Peace were both charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and riot. Robinson was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and riot. Martinez was charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, third-degree assault and riot. Loper was charged with disorderly conduct, criminal mischief under $1,000 (police vehicle damage), resisting arrest and riot. Bond information was not available.



