State Offers to Help Pay for Va. Beach Light Rail

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - The state is offering to pay up to $155 million to extend light rail in Virginia Beach, as long as it doesn't use magnetic levitation technology.

The city would have to pay half of the estimated $310 million total cost of extending The Tide to Town Center.

Officials say Virginia Secretary of Transportation Aubrey Layne and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation sent the offer to the city last week.

Councilman John Moss favors a maglev system. He says the state's terms would unfairly tie the city's hands.

Councilman Jim Wood is skeptical of maglev technology. He says he believes the city can negotiate with the state.

Layne says Virginia paid $7 million in 2000 for a maglev system at Old Dominion University that never worked.