Man Arrested Shortly After Armed Robbery Posted: Tuesday, April 15, 2014 5:08 PM EDT Posted:

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Wilmington Police have arrested a man they say robbed another man at gunpoint.



It happened about 1:45 a.m. Sunday on North West Street. Police say the victim was approached by two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun.



Officers say while one man held the victim at gunpoint, the other took his cellphone and other property.



Investigators identified a suspect and arrested him several minutes later. Police say he had the victim's cellphone.



Twenty-year-old James Larue of New Castle was charged with robbery and other offenses.