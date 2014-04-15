Two Delaware Women Reflect on Boston Marathon Bombings Anniversary Posted: Tuesday, April 15, 2014 5:19 PM EDT Posted:

DOVER, Del. (WBOC) - Tuesday marks the one year anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings. Two bombs went off killing three people and injuring more than 250.



After a few days, police tracked two suspects - brothers Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev - to Watertown, a town outside of Boston. Tamerlan was killed in a shootout. Dzhokhar was eventually captured hiding in a boat outside a house. He now faces dozens of federal charges. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.



Linda Schwartz-Chi, who lives in Delaware, crossed the marathon finish line just moments before the bombs exploded.



"I went to move. When I did, I bumped into somebody, which spun me back around toward the finish line," she said. "At that moment, the bomb went off in front of me. You knew it was a bomb. You could smell it. You could feel it."



Last year's Boston marathon was the first for Schwartz-Chi. Now, she's heading back for round two.



You couldn't blame her if she never wanted to be in Boston again after last year. But when a friend, who didn't get to finish, said she want to return, Schwartz-Chi was in.



"She's actually not going to be running. She's got other things to do. But we still wanted to go."



She wouldn't let what happened last year, or safety questions for this year, stop her.



"That does not stop me," Schwartz-Chi said. "I've not one time thought, 'I don't feel safe.'"



Another one of Schwartz-Chi's friends, Mary Beth Evans, also ran in Boston last year and wanted to go back. Unfortunately, recent foot surgery is stopping her.



"I'm really disappointed," Evans said. "I would love to be running Boston again, even though I know it would be extremely hard. I'd probably be crying half the race."



She will be watching from Delaware.



"I'll be at work. I have my own store. So, I'll be watching and following the whole time."



Evans says watching will be emotional. Schwartz-Chi says running will be, too.



"I think it's going to be extremely emotional. I've talked about the start. I've said I'll be lucky if I'm not sobbing at the start, trying to run, but I can't breathe."



Schwartz-Chi says the bombing's impact on her is nothing compared to the effect it had on people who were hurt or killed. But still, she says the act of terrorism took something from her - the ability to enjoy something she'd worked years to achieve. Hoping to be able to do that is a part of why she's going back.



"I want my party back," she said. "I know that sounds odd. But I want to be able to toast my accomplishment."



Schwartz-Chi is planning to finish up the work week at CF Schwartz Toyota and then head up to Boston on Saturday.