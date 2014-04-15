More Store Closures Coming To Delaware Posted: Tuesday, April 15, 2014 7:10 PM EDT Posted:

SEAFORD, De.- Another major store is closing in Delaware. This time it’s the Sears in Seaford. This comes shortly after news broke that the Kmart store in Dover was closing.



Both stores will be closing its doors this summer. It’s all part of changes coming to the Sears Holding Corporation.

Customers were not too happy about their local store closing. "I hate it. I don't like it at all,” said Ruth Sneller of Seaford. “Just means we have to go somewhere else to buy especially appliances and everything."



"I don't like that they're closing now because there's not going to be another one in town,” said Bonnie Merix in Dover.



The closing of the stores also means the end of many jobs. The Sears location will eliminate 30 jobs, and the 72 employees will lose positions at Kmart.



Many customers were not thrilled to find out these locations were closing. But on a brighter note many of them were excited to hear of the sales coming up at the two stores.



The Sears sale starts th. The sale at Kmart begins th.