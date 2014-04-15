Two People Critically Injured in Crash

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police say two drivers were critically injured in a four-vehicle crash in New Castle.

It happened about 3 p.m. Tuesday South Dupont Highway. Troopers say a minivan was traveling north when it crossed into the southbound lanes.

Police say the minivan hit a car, a tractor trailer and a truck.

The driver of the minivan, whom police did not identify, and the car's driver, 18-year-old Bao Nguyen of New Castle, were taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition. The other drivers were not hurt.

The accident is under investigation.