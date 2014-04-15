Armed Robbery at Wilmington Convenience Store

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police are looking for a man who robbed a Wilmington convenience store at gunpoint.

It happened about 8:05 p.m. Monday at the Fox Point Food Market on Governor Printz Boulevard. Troopers say a man walked into the store, brandishing a handgun.

He demanded money from an employee, who gave him money from the cash register.

The gunman then ran away. No one was hurt.