Two Ships Collide in VA Shipping Channel

NORFOLK, Va. (AP)

- The Coast Guard says two ships have collided in a main shipping channel off the Virginia coast while a 751-foot cargo ship ran aground in high winds gusting up to 70 mph.

A news release from the Coast Guard said the collision happened between the 79-foot rig vessel Petite and the 1,065-foot container ship MSC Charleston about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Thimble Shoal Channel.

The release said there were no reports of injuries, damage or pollution and that both vessels had been safely anchored.

The Coast Guard says winds gusting to 70 mph at Cape Henry caused 12 ships anchored in the vicinity of Lynnhaven to drag anchor. The 751-foot bulk carrier Ornak ran aground a little after 8:30 p.m. near First Landing State Park.