Officials Celebrate Delmarva Poultry Industry

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) - Members of Delaware's congressional delegation are joining in an annual celebration of the Delmarva region's poultry industry.

U.S. Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons both planned to attend the 58th annual Delmarva Poultry Industry banquet in Salisbury, Md. on Wednesday.

The event, sponsored by Delmarva Poultry Industry Inc., honors the region's chicken farmers and other members of the poultry industry.

Maryland comptroller general Peter Franchot also was expected to attend the evening event at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center.

According to industry trade groups, poultry production is a key economic driver on the Delmarva peninsula, with a direct economic impact of more than $4 billion in 2012.