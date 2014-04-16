Virginia Tech Shooting: 7 Years Later Posted: Wednesday, April 16, 2014 11:58 AM EDT Posted:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The victims of the April 16, 2007, massacre at Virginia Tech will be remembered at ceremonies in Richmond and Blacksburg.



One remembrance is scheduled Wednesday in Richmond's Capitol Square. Gov. Terry McAuliffe's chief of staff, Paul Regan, and Secretary of Education Anne Holton are scheduled to speak near the bell tower. The bell will be sounded following the reading of the names of each victim. The names will be read by Secretary of Public Safety Brian Moran.



Later Wednesday morning, McAuliffe will attend the Virginia Tech Day of Remembrance on the Blacksburg campus.



Student gunman Seung-Hui Cho killed 32 students and faculty in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. He killed himself after the rampage.