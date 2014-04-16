Free Coffee All Day at Wawa

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Wawa convenience stores are celebrating the company's 50th anniversary, but customers will be getting the gifts.

The chain is offering free cups of coffee on Wednesday to mark a half-century since the first shop opened in suburban Philadelphia.

Grahame Wood established the original outlet in Folsom on April 16, 1964. The company now has more than 640 stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida.

Early Wednesday morning, company executives will re-enact the first transaction at the Folsom store. Employees will wear vintage uniforms and historical signs and photos will be displayed.

A similar event is planned afterward at a store in downtown Philadelphia.

Wawa is a native American name for the Canada goose. The bird's image appears in the company logo.