Rabid Cat Bites Two People in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Norfolk health officials are canvassing a neighborhood for potential rabies exposure after a rabid cat bit two people.

The Norfolk Department of Public Health tells media outlets that one person was bitten while attempting to feed the cat. The cat attacked another person who was walking to a vehicle.

The department says the incidents occurred Friday. The cat tested positive for rabies on Tuesday.

The department says the cat is the first rabid animal discovered in Norfolk this year.



