Milford Police Charge A Dover Man in Connection with Tire Slashings



Police said the slashings happened from March 20 through April 7.



Authorities said that 42-year-old Morris L Simms III would frequently walk through the parking lots of the Ruby Tuesday, Walmart, Burger King, Dollar Tree and Milford Diner.



They said, while walking through the lots, Simms would slash tires of unoccupied parked vehicles, wait for the victims to arrive back at their vehicles and then offer and sometimes render help in exchange for a fee.



Authorities said Simms slashed the tires of twelve different victims.



Simms was apprehended on April 15 for an unrelated incident.



He was charged with twelve counts of criminal mischief under $1000 and seven counts of theft by false pretense under $1500.



Simms was arraigned and committed in default of $1300 secured bond.

, Del.- Milford Police charged a Dover man they said is connected with multiple tire slashings.