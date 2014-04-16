Delaware AG's Office Target of Overtime Lawsuit Posted: Wednesday, April 16, 2014 5:13 PM EDT Posted:

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Three men who worked as detectives in the Delaware attorney general's office have filed a lawsuit claiming that the justice agency and Attorney General Beau Biden have refused to pay them overtime.



Robert Durnan, Gerald Christian and Mark Forbes also allege in a federal lawsuit filed Monday that they were subjected to retaliatory reassignments or duty restrictions last year after their attorney sought payment for overtime accrued since November 2010. Payroll records show no overtime payments to the men in that period.



The lawsuit claims the men's duties, primarily returning fugitives to Delaware, were taken over by other employees who lacked the proper training, including Biden's former chauffeur.



A spokesman for Biden said officials had not been served the lawsuit, and that the office does not comment on pending litigation.