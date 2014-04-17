Troopers Continue to Investigate Armed Robbery of Royal Farms In Dover

















Anyone who may have any information in reference to this incident is asked to contact Detective M. Csapo at 302-741-2810 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

Authorities said a black female went inside the business and confronted the two store employees at the counter, showing a gun, and demanded money and cigarettes.Police said the victims complied and the suspect took off southbound on South State Street. The employees were not injured in this incident.Authorities said the suspect is wearing an all red Spiderman zip-up hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.Surveillance photos have now been released.