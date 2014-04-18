Tug Boats to Try Moving Cargo Ship Grounded in Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - The Coast Guard says tug boats are set to try moving a 751-foot cargo ship that ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay.

Officials say the grounded bulk carrier Ornak will have water pumped off the vessel Friday morning and then tug boats will try to move it at high tide.

The ship was anchored east of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel and ran aground Tuesday night not too far away near First Landing State Park as winds gusted up to 70 mph.

Once the ship is freed, it will be moved to a nearby location for a hull inspection by a dive team. If the ship is deemed safe, it will be allowed back into service.