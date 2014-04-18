NASA's Moon-Orbiting Robot Crashes Down as Planned - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

NASA's Moon-Orbiting Robot Crashes Down as Planned

NASA's Moon-Orbiting Robot Crashes Down as Planned

Posted: Updated:
(Photo: NASA) (Photo: NASA)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP/WBOC) - NASA's robotic moon explorer, LADEE, is no more.
    
Flight controllers confirmed Friday that the orbiting spacecraft crashed into the back side of the moon as planned, just three days after surviving a full lunar eclipse, something it was never designed to do.
    
Researchers believe LADEE likely vaporized when it hit because of its extreme orbiting speed of 3,600 mph, possibly smacking into a mountain or side of a crater. No debris would have been left behind.
    
"It's bound to make a dent," project scientist Rick Elphic predicted Thursday.
    
By Thursday evening, the spacecraft had been skimming the lunar surface at an incredibly low altitude of 300 feet. Its orbit had been lowered on purpose last week to ensure a crash by Monday following an extraordinarily successful science mission.
    
LADEE - short for Lunar Atmosphere and Dust Environment Explorer - was launched in September from Wallops Island, Virginia. From the outset, NASA planned to crash the spacecraft into the back side of the moon, far from the Apollo artifacts left behind during the moonwalking days of 1969 to 1972.
    
It completed its primary 100-day science mission last month and was on overtime. The extension had LADEE flying during Tuesday morning's lunar eclipse; its instruments were not designed to endure such prolonged darkness and cold.
    
But the small spacecraft survived - it's about the size of a vending machine - with just a couple pressure sensors acting up.
    
The mood in the control center at NASA's Ames Research Center in Mountain View, Calif., was upbeat late Thursday afternoon, according to project manager Butler Hine.
    
"Having flown through the eclipse and survived, the team is actually feeling very good," Hine told The Associated Press in a phone interview.
    
But the uncertainty of the timing of LADEE's demise had the flight controllers "on edge," he said.
    
As it turns out, LADEE succumbed within several hours of Hine's comments. NASA announced its end early Friday morning.
    
It will be at least a day or two before NASA knows precisely where the spacecraft ended up; the data cutoff indicates it smashed into the far side of the moon, although just barely.
    
LADEE did not have enough fuel to remain in lunar orbit much beyond the end of its mission. It joined dozens if not scores of science satellites and Apollo program spacecraft parts that have slammed into the moon's surface, on purpose, over the decades, officials said. Until LADEE, the most recent man-made impact was the LCROSS crater-observing satellite that went down in 2009.
    
During its $280 million mission, LADEE identified various components of the thin lunar atmosphere - neon, magnesium and titanium, among others - and studied the dusty veil surrounding the moon, created by all the surface particles kicked up by impacting micrometeorites.
    
"LADEE's science cup really overfloweth," Elphic said earlier this month. "LADEE, by going to the moon, has actually allowed us to visit other worlds with similar tenuous atmospheres and dusty environments."
    

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Ocean City Prepares for Memorial Day

    Ocean City Prepares for Memorial Day

    May 25, 2018 9:24 PM2018-05-26 01:24:00 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 9:24 PM EDT2018-05-26 01:24:50 GMT
    Memorial Day Weekend is the day resort towns on Delmarva wait all year for. Tourists arrive, lots of them.
    Ocean City is gearing up for yet another busy summer season.    More
    Memorial Day Weekend is the day resort towns on Delmarva wait all year for. Tourists arrive, lots of them.
    Ocean City is gearing up for yet another busy summer season.
    More

  • Woman in Critical Condition After Ocean City Jet Ski Crash

    Woman in Critical Condition After Ocean City Jet Ski Crash

    May 27, 2018 4:51 PM2018-05-27 20:51:00 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:51:32 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md.- A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition after being hit by a fellow jet skier on Saturday. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP), Christine Doty and her passenger, 27-year-old Michael Barnicle were jetMore
    OCEAN CITY, Md.- A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition after being hit by a fellow jet skier on Saturday. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP), Christine Doty and her passenger, 27-year-old Michael Barnicle were jetMore

  • Man Arrested After Drug Bust in Seaford

    Man Arrested After Drug Bust in Seaford

    May 27, 2018 4:29 PM2018-05-27 20:29:00 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:41 GMT
    SEAFORD, Del.- A Seaford man is behind bars after being caught with drugs Saturday night. According to the Seaford Police Department, 27-year-old Tyree Trammell was parked in a business on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway shortly after 7 p.m. Police sayMore
    SEAFORD, Del.- A Seaford man is behind bars after being caught with drugs Saturday night. According to the Seaford Police Department, 27-year-old Tyree Trammell was parked in a business on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway shortly after 7 p.m. Police say More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATED POST: Motorcyclist Dead in Ocean City Crash

    Motorcyclist Dead in Ocean City Crash

    May 26, 2018 3:45 PM2018-05-26 19:45:00 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:01:18 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md.--The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they wereMore
    OCEAN CITY, Md.--The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they wereMore

  • Ellendale Woman Arrested for Multiple Charges

    Ellendale Woman Arrested for Multiple Charges

    May 26, 2018 10:26 PM2018-05-27 02:26:00 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 10:27 PM EDT2018-05-27 02:27:55 GMT
    ELLENDALE, Del.- An Ellendale woman has been charged by the Ellendale and Milton police departments after being pulled over this week. Ellendale Police say Ukemia Parker was wanted on felony theft charges by the Milton Police Department when the EllendaleMore
    ELLENDALE, Del.- An Ellendale woman has been charged by the Ellendale and Milton police departments after being pulled over this week. Ellendale Police say Ukemia Parker was wanted on felony theft charges by the Milton Police Department when the EllendaleMore

  • UPDATED POST: Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Dewey Beach

    Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Dewey Beach

    May 25, 2018 7:30 AM2018-05-25 11:30:00 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-05-26 22:06:54 GMT
    The Memorial Day holiday weekend got off to a rough start on the roadways after a man was hit and killed in Dewey Beach, Delaware early Friday morning.More
    The Memorial Day holiday weekend got off to a rough start on the roadways after a man was hit and killed in Dewey Beach, Delaware early Friday morning.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Motorcyclist Dead in Ocean City Crash

    Motorcyclist Dead in Ocean City Crash

    The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they were responding to reports of a collision involving a SUV and motorcycle on the northbound lanes of Coastal Highway. The motorcyclist was found dead on the scene when first responders arrived.

    More

    The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they were responding to reports of a collision involving a SUV and motorcycle on the northbound lanes of Coastal Highway. The motorcyclist was found dead on the scene when first responders arrived.

    More

  • Update: Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Dewey Beach

    Update: Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Dewey Beach

    The Memorial Day holiday weekend got off to a rough start on the roadways after a man was hit and killed by a car in Dewey Beach early Friday morning. That man has now been identified.

    More

    The Memorial Day holiday weekend got off to a rough start on the roadways after a man was hit and killed by a car in Dewey Beach early Friday morning. That man has now been identified.

    More

  • Ocean View Bicyclist in Critical Condition After Crash

    Ocean View Bicyclist in Critical Condition After Crash

    A 76-year-old Ocean View man has suffered life threatening injuries after a being hit by a car Memorial Day weekend.

    More

    A 76-year-old Ocean View man has suffered life threatening injuries after a being hit by a car Memorial Day weekend.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices