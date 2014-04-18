Va.'s Jobless Rate Rises to 5 Percent in March

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Virginia Employment Commission says the state's jobless rate rose slightly to 5 percent in March.

The state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is up from 4.9 percent in February and down from 5.6 percent a year ago.

Virginia had seen its jobless rate decline for seven consecutive months, reaching its lowest rate in February since November 2008.

The Labor Department says unemployment rates dropped in 21 states, rose in 17 and was unchanged in the remaining 12. The national unemployment rate remained at 6.7 percent in March.