USS Harry S. Truman Strike Group Returns

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - The USS Harry S. Truman has returned to its homeport in Virginia.

The aircraft carrier and the other ships in its strike group returned to Naval Station Norfolk on Friday. Thousands of friends and family members awaited the ships' return on a chilly pier waving flags and carrying signs welcoming their loved ones home.

The strike group had been on a nine-month deployment to Europe and the Middle East. While deployed, the Truman's aircraft flew about 2,900 combat sorties as part of Operation Enduring Freedom.

Other ships in the strike group that arrived in Norfolk on Friday include the USS Bulkeley, USS Mason and USS San Jacinto.

The Navy says the strike group includes about 6,000 sailors and Marines.



