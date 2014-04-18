Delmarva Chicken Festival to End in 2014 Posted: Friday, April 18, 2014 3:52 PM EDT Posted:

CENTREVILLE, Md. - The Delmarva Chicken Festival is making its last run this year after 65 years on the Delmarva Peninsula. The Delmarva Poultry Industry Inc. says the time has come to find a better way to promote awareness of the chicken industry.



The festival has been a favorite on Delmarva each June since 1948.



Officials say the festival's final run will be June 20-21 at the Queen Anne's County 4-H Park near Centreville. Delmarva's giant 10-foot large frying pan will be among the many attractions at the final festival this year. In addition to the frying pan and a variety of other food options, there will be baby chicks, commercial exhibits, arts and crafts, educational and historical poultry displays and much more.