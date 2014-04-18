Some Delmarva Customers Concerned After Michaels Data Breach - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Some Delmarva Customers Concerned After Michaels Data Breach

Posted:

SALISBURY, Md.-If you happen to shop at Michael's Arts and Crafts, the retail chain says that about 3 million payment cards may have been hit in this latest security breach.

The chain store said the breach apparently lasted 8 months beginning in May 2013 through January 2014.

The company said that some credit and debit card numbers were compromised.

On Friday WBOC spoke with some shoppers who said they weren't even aware that the arts and crafts store happened to be the latest victim of this security breach.

"It's kind of scary because it's a holiday and you're spending it with your family and getting everything for it and you just don't want to worry about that," said Alexa Conaway who was shopping for her Easter festivities at the store's Salisbury location. 

Joanne Yates of Seaford said that sophisticated cyber crimes like these are happening far too often.

Yates added that Target's security breach from late last year is still fresh in her mind.

"I would rather carry cash because it scares me that they could get a hold of my information and steal my identity and steal my bank account," Yates said.

Tim Robinson with the Wicomico County Sheriff's office said that using cash only maybe a good back up option but not everyone will do it.

Robinson said that as long as technology continues to involve cyber theft trend isn't going to stop anytime soon.

"These things are very hard to tackle," Robinson said, "because we don't know where they originated from and as we have seen in these previous large scale attacks. We believe they are coming from overseas, and as technology increases these would-be thieves are only going to find new methods for getting this information."

The company said that it has received "limited" reports of any frauds as a result of this breach. It's unknown at this time just how much information was stolen.
     

