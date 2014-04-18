Cargo Ship Refloated After Being Grounded

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - A 751-foot cargo ship that ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay has been refloated.

The Coast Guard says the bulk carrier Ornak was repositioned to the Lynnhaven anchorage off Virginia Beach on Friday.

The ship was anchored east of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel and ran aground Tuesday night not too far from First Landing State Park as winds gusted up to 70 mph.

Once the ship is deemed safe, the Coast Guard will allow the vessel to continue on its voyage to load grain at the Purdue facility at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal.