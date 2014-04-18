Second Strand of Flu Hits Northeast Posted: Friday, April 18, 2014 6:23 PM EDT Posted:

NEW YORK (AP) - A second, milder wave of flu is hitting the Northeast.



Months ago, the flu season seemed to be winding down. But health officials on reported widespread flu-like illnesses in six states. Rhode Island is the latest to join the list which includes Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, New Jersey and New York.



Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the flu season started in December and peaked by mid-January, and most of the illnesses were swine flu.



But, as happens some years, there is a second wave of a milder flu strain.



