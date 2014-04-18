Second Strand of Flu Hits Northeast - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Second Strand of Flu Hits Northeast

Posted:
NEW YORK (AP) - A second, milder wave of flu is hitting the Northeast.
   
Months ago, the flu season seemed to be winding down. But health officials on Friday reported widespread flu-like illnesses in six states. Rhode Island is the latest to join the list which includes Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, New Jersey and New York.
   
Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the flu season started in December and peaked by mid-January, and most of the illnesses were swine flu.
   
But, as happens some years, there is a second wave of a milder flu strain.
   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices