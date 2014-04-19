Del. Blood Bank Says It's Running Low on 1 Type

NEWARK, Del. (AP) - The Blood Bank of Delmarva, which supplies blood to 16 area hospitals, says its running low on Type O-negative blood.

A spokesman for the nonprofit, Michael Waite, says the type is always in high demand because it can be safely transfused to any patient in a trauma or emergency situation. But the supply of O-negative blood is low at the moment. That's why it's asking for donors.

The nonprofit has four fixed locations in Salisbury, Wilmington, Newark and Dover. It says it needs 350 donors a day to meet the needs of hospitals.