Va. Gov. McAuliffe Touts First 100 Days in Office

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is celebrating his administration's accomplishments during its first 100 days in office.

The Democratic governor gathered state agency heads at the Library of Virginia on Monday to enumerate improvements Virginia has made in the economy, transportation, health care, education and other areas.

McAuliffe says his administration has helped create more than 5,000 jobs since coming into office in January.

Republican lawmakers have been critical of the governor's early tenure.

Democrats and Republicans remain deadlocked on whether to expand Medicaid eligibility to as many as 400,000 low income residents. The GOP opposes any expansion, which is McAuliffe's top legislative priority.

The impasse has led to a protracted stalemate over the state's proposed two-year budget, which could lead to a government shutdown.