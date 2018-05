Report: Legal Gay Marriage Could Boost Va. Economy

To read the full report (PDF), click

The report says the increased spending on wedding arrangements and by tourists would likely generate between $2.5 million and $3.2 million in state and local tax revenue. The report also estimates that extending the right to marry to same-sex couples could generate approximately 459 to 595 jobs in Virginia within the first three years.To read the full report (PDF), click here

The Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law estimates that about 7,000 same-sex couples may choose to get married in Virginia within three years of a change in law. In February, a federal judge in Norfolk struck down the state's ban on same-sex marriages. The decision has been stayed pending an appeal, and a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments in Richmond on May 13.