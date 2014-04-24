UMES Golf Set for 2014 MEAC Championships

By Kelly Walsh



PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- Starting Friday, the University of Maryland Eastern Shore golf team will tee off in Savannah, Ga., for the final Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championship.



Three seniors play on the golf team, and it will be their last MEAC event. Seniors Michael Veverka, Paul Cecil and Christopher Toney, have been a pat of UMES’ golf program over the past four years and have helped resurrect the program, according to UMES’ Department of Intercollegiate Athletics. Last season, the Hawks placed sixth at the MEAC Showcase in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

The championship includes Bethune-Cookman, Florida A&M, Hampton, Maryland Eastern Shore, North Carolina Central and Savannah State. The winner will receive an automatic qualification to the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship.

The three-round championship will be held at the Crosswinds Golf Course, a par-72 course, and will be played from April 25-27. Each day will begin at 8 a.m. UMES will look to build off its performance at the Florida A&M Invitational, where the Hawks placed fifth amongst seven teams two weeks ago.

For complete recaps, results and news of Hawk athletics visit www.umeshawks.com.