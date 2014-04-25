Feds: Clear Cut Bribery Case Against Former Va. Governor

, Va. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say their case against former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell is a clear-cut example of political corruption by any reasonable definition.

Prosecutors filed a motion in federal court Thursday asking a judge to deny requests by McDonnell's lawyers to dismiss most of the charges.

McDonnell and his wife are charged with accepting more than $165,000 in gifts and loans from Jonnie Williams, the former CEO of dietary supplements maker Star Scientific Inc., in exchange for helping promote his products.

The former Republican governor's lawyers have argued that McDonnell extended only routine political courtesies to Williams and did not take any official acts to help him.

Prosecutors argue in their recent filings that McDonnell's actions were official, and he engaged in a clearly defined quid pro quo bribery scheme.



