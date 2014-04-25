Teens Charged with Using Soda Bomb to Destroy Mailbox

Dorchester County, Md. -



Police said the property owner at 112 Linthicum Drive in Cambridge found the destroyed mailbox on April 24.



The investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Sheriff’s Office revealed Evan Andrew Scheckler,,18, and a 16-year-old juvenile were responsible for the destruction of the mailbox.

Police said the investigation revealed they made a soda bottle bomb that caused the damage. Both teenagers were charged with multiple counts involving the manufacture, possession and use of a destructive device and malicious destruction of property.

Scheckler was taken to the Dorchester County Detention Center and is being held on a $10,000 bond. The 16-year-old male was released to the custody of his parents pending action by the Dorchester County Department of Juvenile Services.







Soda bombs are considered improvised explosive devices, which carry a felony charge punishable by up to 25 years imprisonment and/or $250,000 in fines per device.











